Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Gary Merrill Sells 661 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $73,093.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Gary Merrill sold 5,691 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $629,424.60.

On Thursday, May 16th, Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $665,608.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50.

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 184,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,128. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 123.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

