Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SID has been the topic of several other reports. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

