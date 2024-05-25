Comparing TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Indonesia Energy and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.74%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

This table compares Indonesia Energy and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies 3.27% 25.42% 7.60%

Risk and Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and TETRA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $3.53 million 8.65 -$2.64 million N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $626.26 million 0.77 $25.78 million $0.16 22.94

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

