Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.50) target price on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,374 ($30.17).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPG

Compass Group Stock Performance

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,221 ($28.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,847.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,332 ($29.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,235.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,169.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,769.23%.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.