Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Compugen Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $211.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth $78,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

