Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMG. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

CMG stock traded up C$1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.41. 315,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,727. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total value of C$165,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,420 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

