Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 2,250 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after acquiring an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,096,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,302,000 after purchasing an additional 57,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Avery Dennison by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $227.05. The stock had a trading volume of 197,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,676. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,212 shares of company stock worth $5,336,779. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

