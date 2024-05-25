Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,808 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,549. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $163.26 and a twelve month high of $280.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

