Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 512,787 Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 237.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,787 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 37.38% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,804,000 after buying an additional 378,703 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 436,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 141,174 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 289,460 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,783,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000.

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Performance

Angel Oak Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Angel Oak Income ETF Profile

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

