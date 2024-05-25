Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 142,983 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,067 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,311,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,477. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.