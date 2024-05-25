Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $188,129,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after acquiring an additional 778,437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after purchasing an additional 686,318 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after purchasing an additional 315,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.51. 1,466,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

