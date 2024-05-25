Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,616 shares of company stock worth $4,819,057. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BSX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,786,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

