Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $13.02 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,867 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 52,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 178,251 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

FCX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. 9,650,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,798,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

