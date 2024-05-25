Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.33% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ STRL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.47. The company had a trading volume of 264,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $2,195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,196,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $2,195,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,133 shares in the company, valued at $49,196,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.