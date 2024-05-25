Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 205,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 122,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 976.6% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 110,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. 5,688,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

