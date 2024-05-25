CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) CEO James A. Brock Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CEIX stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $97.01. 246,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,097. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The company's revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

