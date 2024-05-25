Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL remained flat at $4.32 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 236,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 40.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

