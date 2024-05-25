Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL remained flat at $4.32 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 236,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.
Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
