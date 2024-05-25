Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,488 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after buying an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,264,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.28. 957,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.50 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

