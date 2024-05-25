Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,737 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of GXO Logistics worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,272,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 79.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.27. 772,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.

Insider Activity

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

