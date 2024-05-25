Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,737 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of GXO Logistics worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,272,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 79.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GXO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.27. 772,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.
In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
