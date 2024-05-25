Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $15.62 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,421,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,687,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 122.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,242,000 after buying an additional 487,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in State Street by 873.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 453,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 407,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus increased their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.