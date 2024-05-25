Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $18.30 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Gartner by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IT stock traded down $6.65 on Friday, reaching $439.04. 362,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,826. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.05 and a 200-day moving average of $450.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,549 shares of company stock worth $13,142,472. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

