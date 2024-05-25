Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,137,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,818. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

