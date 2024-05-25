Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,863,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 52,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 6,276,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,606. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

