Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 10,460 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.1 %

WSM traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $287.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,239. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

