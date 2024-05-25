Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,074 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.64.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.66. 1,030,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,158. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average is $168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

