Corient Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,006,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 1,254,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

