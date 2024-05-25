Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,838 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.26% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.64. The company had a trading volume of 46,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

