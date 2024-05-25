Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $8.46 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $74.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $8.46 or 0.00012249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00055203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

