Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556,298 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 459,713 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,008,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

