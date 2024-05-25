CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PMTS. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CPI Card Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $4,404,981.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,314,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,850,633.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its position in CPI Card Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CPI Card Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CPI Card Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

