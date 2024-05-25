CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,742. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

