CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,694 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,610,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,191,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.34. 388,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $200.71. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.39.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

