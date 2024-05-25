CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3,618.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BBSC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $472.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $63.40.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

