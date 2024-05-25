CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 92,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

