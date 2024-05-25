CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,619,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,334,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 540,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

