CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after buying an additional 368,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. 25,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,422. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

