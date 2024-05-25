CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $283,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.47.

Trex Stock Up 1.4 %

Trex stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,944. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.