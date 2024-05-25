CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.76.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.64. 1,291,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,682. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.25 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

