CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $362,477,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,723,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,933.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,380 shares of company stock worth $32,026,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $6.99 on Friday, reaching $753.38. The company had a trading volume of 287,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

