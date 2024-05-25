CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 5,796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Option Care Health by 24,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,513.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.5 %

OPCH stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,160. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

