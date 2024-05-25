CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,889 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 299,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,563. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

