CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,027 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,502,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,449,000 after acquiring an additional 47,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $159,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,462 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NetApp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,270,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

NetApp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.67. 1,351,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $116.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

