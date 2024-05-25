Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $203.04

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 203.04 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.96). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 229.80 ($2.92), with a volume of 722,403 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.40 ($2.83).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The firm has a market cap of £599.14 million, a PE ratio of 3,331.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

