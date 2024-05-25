Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

