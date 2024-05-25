CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 3.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.04. 2,571,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 904,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

CureVac Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. CureVac had a negative net margin of 483.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CureVac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 33.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.



