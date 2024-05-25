D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 173 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,066.53.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $15.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,792.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,881. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,009.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,827.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

