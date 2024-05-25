D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.69. 316,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.