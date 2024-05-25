D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 860 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,592,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.2 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.23. 316,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,757. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

