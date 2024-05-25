D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.87. 1,180,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

