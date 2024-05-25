D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 2.4 %

ASML stock traded up $21.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $956.22. The stock had a trading volume of 685,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $936.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $847.80. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $377.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

